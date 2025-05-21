'Don't Take Pressure, When...': MS Dhoni's Golden Tip to Vaibhav Suryavanshi After Feet-Touching Act Goes Viral During CSK-RR in IPL 2025 Game

CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is considered to be one of the best to have led the country, a well-respected man in the circuit and someone who has a knack of helping others. Tuesday was no different when Dhoni gave young Vaibhav Suryavanshi a tip he would remember for life. At the post-match presentation, Dhoni said that youngsters should not take too much pressure when expectations rise.

Suryavanshi is the youngest player in the history of the league and pressure is immense on him since Rajasthan Royals lapped him up at the auction. The young cricketer also created history by hitting the fastest century in IPL history by an Indian. He has been in the spotlight and hence Dhoni's advice would be very helpful for him.

'Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise' - Dhoni

"They have to try for the consistency, but if you are looking for 200-plus strike rate then consistency is hard to get. They have the ability to hit sixes at any stage. Don't take pressure, when the expectations rise. Learn from senior players and coaching staff, it's about reading the game. This would be my advice to all the youngsters who have done well,” said Dhoni during the post-match chat after CSK’s loss.

“If you look at the amount of runs we had put on the board, it was very good, but you got to see the wickets column as it puts pressure on the lower-middle order that you might not bat 20 overs. I think Brevis' innings was very nice, he was taking chances and I feel run-rate was nice, that's the phase we want to improve slightly. I felt the run-rate was up but where we lacked was losing 1-2 extra wickets,” Dhoni gave his assessment on the loss.

CSK's Season to Forget