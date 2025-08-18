'Daava Hai Nahi Hoga': Ex-CSK Star Recalls Operation Sindoor, Claims India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match Will Not Happen

India vs Pakistan: All eyes are on the 14th of September as India is set to take on Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2025 game in Dubai. But, there are doubts that still prevail over the game. Will the Indian team eventually play Pakistan at the continental event or will they back out - like the Legends did in the World Championships of Legends? The ties between the two countries hit rock bottom after the Pahalgam attack and hence former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav has claimed that he is certain the game will not happen.

ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur Reveals What Fueled Team India Throughout The ENG Tests

‘They will not play’

“I think the Indian team should not play at all. As far as India is concerned, I think that wherever India plays, it will always win, but this match should not be played at all, and they will not play. I can say this with confidence...Operation Sindoor is a hit, it is successful…,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Asia Cup 2025

The India team, that is yet to be announced, are drawn in Group A alongside Oman, hosts United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan. Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The much-awaited continental tournament begins on September 9, with the Men in Blue scheduled to face arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final is scheduled to be played on September 28.