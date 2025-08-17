Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Interact With Locals During A Walk In London Streets, Video Goes VIRAL

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently seen on the streets of London, enjoying some downtime together in the United Kingdom.

Virat and Anushka have moved to London, where they continue their family life with their two kids, Vamika and Akaay Kohli.

With no major cricket match happening anytime soon, the Indian cricketer is enjoying some family time in the United Kingdom.

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Talking To Locals In London Streets

Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from T20Is and Test cricket, but he remains an active cricketer in ODIs. With the Indian cricketer having ample time on his sleeve, he has become incredibly family-oriented, focusing on his kids as they grow up.

After competing for RCB in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli has been in London with his family. The extended time has allowed him to be with his kids before engaging in ODI cricket once again.

The Indian power couple could be seen in the streets like ordinary people, highlighting that despite having global fame, they still maintain a friendly and easy-going approach as they interact with them for a while.

The video featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the streets of London has gone viral, and it shows their humble and friendly side towards others.

When Will Virat Kohli Return To Cricketing Action For Team India?

Despite retiring from T20I and Test cricket, Virat Kohli remains a part of ODI cricket. The Indian cricketer last featured for the Indian Cricket Team during the Champions Trophy Final, where the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand to win the title.

After the Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli engaged in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB defeated the Punjab Kings to win their maiden IPL title.