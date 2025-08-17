Shardul Thakur Reveals What Fueled Team India Throughout The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

India's Shardul Thakur and teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during day 5 of the 1st test match, at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds | Image: ANI

Shardul Thakur, the all-rounder for Team India, shared the mentality of the entire team as they went up against England in the five-match Test series.

Team India pushed ahead with a never-give-up attitude, even when England Cricket held the advantage and stood out as dominant. The Shubman Gill-led side fought for every strand of momentum they could find and pushed to flip the tables.

Shardul Thakur Speaks On Team India's Psychology Throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

Team India's arduous fightback against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will be a chapter to remember for the Indian cricket fans. A tale to remember, which featured commitment, grit, intensity, and passion to play for the country and win it all.

Shardul Thakur expressed about Team India's fighting psyche throughout the series, saying that there were performances from certain players which emerged as standout.

"Team India always had their spirits high and had terrific individual performances that inspired the rest to follow their lead and perform.

"Every match, I believe we had performances from individuals that stood out. For example, (Jasprit) Bumrah taking a five-for, getting a few hundreds in the first match, Prasidh (Krishna) and I getting crucial wickets, (Mohammed) Siraj bowling long spells," Shardul Thakur said to Revsportz.

Team India Seals Historic 2-2 Draw In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, pulled off a stunning turnaround to secure a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The batters showed supreme effort in the Headingley Test, but failed to secure the win.

But the Men in Blue turned things around in the second test in Birmingham by securing a historic win and breaching the Edgbaston Fortress for the first time.

The third test ended in heartbreak after the Indian side lost despite putting up a solid fight. Despite being in close quarters of a win, the visitors ended up losing. But the fight was not done yet.