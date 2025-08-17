Shardul Thakur Reveals What Fueled Team India Throughout The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

Updated 17 August 2025 at 22:08 IST
Shardul Thakur, the all-rounder for Team India, shared the mentality of the entire team as they went up against England in the five-match Test series.
Team India pushed ahead with a never-give-up attitude, even when England Cricket held the advantage and stood out as dominant. The Shubman Gill-led side fought for every strand of momentum they could find and pushed to flip the tables.
Team India's arduous fightback against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will be a chapter to remember for the Indian cricket fans. A tale to remember, which featured commitment, grit, intensity, and passion to play for the country and win it all.
Shardul Thakur expressed about Team India's fighting psyche throughout the series, saying that there were performances from certain players which emerged as standout.
"Team India always had their spirits high and had terrific individual performances that inspired the rest to follow their lead and perform.
"Every match, I believe we had performances from individuals that stood out. For example, (Jasprit) Bumrah taking a five-for, getting a few hundreds in the first match, Prasidh (Krishna) and I getting crucial wickets, (Mohammed) Siraj bowling long spells," Shardul Thakur said to Revsportz.
The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, pulled off a stunning turnaround to secure a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The batters showed supreme effort in the Headingley Test, but failed to secure the win.
But the Men in Blue turned things around in the second test in Birmingham by securing a historic win and breaching the Edgbaston Fortress for the first time.
The third test ended in heartbreak after the Indian side lost despite putting up a solid fight. Despite being in close quarters of a win, the visitors ended up losing. But the fight was not done yet.
After the fourth test ended in a draw, the fifth test became a series decider. Team India put up a fight to remember, and the match ended in their favour. The series ended 2-2 after Shubman Gill and company secured a thrilling six-run win.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 August 2025 at 22:08 IST