Updated 30 December 2025 at 14:04 IST
England Announce 15-Member Provisional Squad For World T20 2026, Harry Brook To Lead Three Lions In Marquee ICC Event
England have won the World T20 in 2010 and 2022 in the past. India had knocked England out of the World T20 from the semis of the previous edition
Champions of the 2010 and 2022 World T20, England are all set to add the third trophy to their cabinet. The World T20 starts on February 7, 2025, and England start their campaign on February 8, 2025, with a match against Nepal. The 2026 edition of the World T20 will be played in India and Sri Lanka, and the Three Lions will bank on their experience of playing the IPL and their familiarity with the subcontinent conditions.
England Announce Squads For World T20 And Sri Lanka Series
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled the English squad for the World T20 and the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, injured pacer Jofra Archer has been included in the World T20 side but hasn't been included in the squad that has been assembled for the Sri Lanka T20Is.
As far as both the squads go, Brydon Carse has been included in the Sri Lanka T20I squad, and his participation in the World Cup will completely depend on how he fares in the Sri Lanka series and how well Jofra recovers till the T20 World Cup comes around.
England's T20 World Cup squad: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
England T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
England Announce ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series
England will not only play T20Is, but they will also play three ODIs against Sri Lanka starting on January 22, 2026. The ECB have also announced the 15-member squad for this series.
England ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 14:04 IST