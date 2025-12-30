England Announce 15-Member Provisional Squad For World T20 2026, Harry Brook To Lead Three Lions In Marquee ICC Event

Champions of the 2010 and 2022 World T20, England are all set to add the third trophy to their cabinet. The World T20 starts on February 7, 2025, and England start their campaign on February 8, 2025, with a match against Nepal. The 2026 edition of the World T20 will be played in India and Sri Lanka, and the Three Lions will bank on their experience of playing the IPL and their familiarity with the subcontinent conditions.

England Announce Squads For World T20 And Sri Lanka Series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled the English squad for the World T20 and the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, injured pacer Jofra Archer has been included in the World T20 side but hasn't been included in the squad that has been assembled for the Sri Lanka T20Is.

As far as both the squads go, Brydon Carse has been included in the Sri Lanka T20I squad, and his participation in the World Cup will completely depend on how he fares in the Sri Lanka series and how well Jofra recovers till the T20 World Cup comes around.

England's T20 World Cup squad: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

England Announce ODI Squad For Sri Lanka Series

England will not only play T20Is, but they will also play three ODIs against Sri Lanka starting on January 22, 2026. The ECB have also announced the 15-member squad for this series.