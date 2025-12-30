New Year, New Milestone: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Shattering Another Sachin Tendulkar World Record In The IND vs NZ ODI Series

Years continue to change, but Virat Kohli doesn't seem in a mood to stop anytime soon. The 'Chasemaster', who continues to shatter records, will be back once again to play for India when New Zealand tour. India will host New Zealand for a total of eight white-ball games, three ODIs and five T20Is. The T20Is will be India's last chance to fine-tune and prepare for the T20 World Cup, whereas the ODI series will mostly be about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning.

With uncertainty looming large over Rohit and Virat's aspirations to play the ODI World Cup, the duo continues to take massive strides in the fifty format, even in what is being perceived as the last phase of their respective careers. Virat, in particular, has been extremely vocal about the hunger that he still has to keep on playing and score runs for India.

Virat Kohli Eyes Another Sachin Tendulkar Record

Virat Kohli has constantly been compared to Sachin Tendulkar throughout his career. Much to Virat Kohli's credit, he has managed to keep his game at the highest level, which has forced fans to compare him to the greatest to have ever played the game. During the India vs South Africa series, Kohli surpassed Sachin to become the player with most centuries (52*) in a single format of the game.

With 2026 starting just after a day, Kohli is eyeing another mammoth Sachin Tendulkar record. The 'Chasemaster' is just 25 runs away from completing the fastest 28,000 runs in international cricket. After Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara, Kohli will become only the third international batter to achieve this record.

Sachin breached this milestone in 644 innings, whereas Sangakkara hit the magical number in his 666th innings. Kohli, on the other hand, with 27,975 runs in just 623 innings, is set to be the fastest to score 28,000 in the history of the game.

The 'Virat' List A Dominance