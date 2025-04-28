'Convert To Islam': Danish Kaneria Exposes Shahid Afridi And His Communal Mindset Over His Baseless Allegations On India

The Pakistan cricket team and matters of communalism: this is a match made in heaven. The continuing downfall of Pakistan cricket is not only due to bad management but also due to the fact that they don't want to let go of their obsessive communal mindset.

The unfortunate Pahalgam attacks have left the citizens of India disgusted and infuriated. The inhuman and heinous attacks were carried out on April 22, 2025. Reportedly, 26 unarmed civilians were killed, most of them tourists. The Resistance Front, which is a proxy of the ISI-backed LeT, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, over quite some time, has earned himself the reputation of being blunt and very outspoken. Kaneria, who has represented Pakistan in the past, keeps on giving insights about everything that is wrong with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Danish Kaneria Hits Back At Former Teammate Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistan skipper, is somebody who does not feel the need to cross-check facts before speaking on any social media platform. The ex-Pakistan skipper has given many provocative statements regarding the Kashmir issue in the past.

"The terrorists kept on killing people, but nobody from the Indian army intervened. Later, they blamed Pakistan. They commit blunders and put the blame on us," said Shahid Afridi. Shahid Afridi's shameful and distasteful comments did not sit well with Danish Kaneria.

Danish Kaneria hits back at

Kaneria has always been vocal about how Shahid Afridi mistreated him on the basis of his religion. "He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful," wrote Kaneria on his X account.

Danish Kaneria Schools Pakistan Journalist

Just hours after the inhuman Pahalgam attack, Danish Kaneria condemned the entire event, but it resulted in him being questioned about his nationality and ethics. A Pakistan journalist questioned Kaneria on why he slams Pakistan always. Kaneria remained firm on his stand and gave it back to the journalist in a befitting fashion.