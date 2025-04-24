'Don’t Stand With Evil.': Danish Kaneria Hits Back At PAK Journalist After Being Questioned For Condemning Pahalgam Attack

India is in a state of mourning and shock after the heinous and brutal Pahalgam terror attack. Reportedly, a total of 26 unarmed civilians were killed, and most of them were tourists. The terror attack took place on the evening of April 22, 2025.

The chain of unfortunate events that took place in Pahalgam has infuriated the entire country, and people have been demanding strict actions against the culprits. Many Indian sportspersons came forward to condemn the cowardly attack. Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli also asked for justice to be served.

The Resistance Front, which is a proxy of the ISI-backed LeT, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria also raised several questions on Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t the Pakistan Prime Minister condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth; you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you," wrote Kaneria on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Danish Kaneria Hits Back At Pakistan Journalist

Danish Kaneria's tweet did not sit well with the citizens of Pakistan, especially the journalists of Pakistan. One of the Pakistan journalists ended up asking Kaneria where he was exactly from. The journalist also tried to shame Kaneria for his tweet, but the former player had a very stern reply.

Danish hit back at the journalist by saying that the people of Pakistan deserve peace and leaders who stand for it. Danish also revealed that he was targeted by the people of Pakistan for being a Hindu and was treated no differently than the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Danish Kaneria's International Career In Numbers