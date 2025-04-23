'Outraged By Act Of Terrorism': IPL Teams Leave Rivalry Behind, Stand In Solidarity With Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

India is hurting, India is in anguish, and India wants revenge for every single bullet that was fired at the innocent and unarmed civilians in Pahalgam. The inhuman and barbaric terrorist attacks were carried out on the evening of April 22, 2025, and are a big stain on Omar Abdullah and his government, who failed to provide security to the tourists.

As per several reports, nearly 26 civilians have died, and most of them were tourists. The ongoing investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack has revealed some shocking details that cement the fact that military-grade weapons and advanced communication devices were used by the terrorists.

The testimonies of the survivors and the forensic teams have brought to light the fact that the attackers were always targeting civilians. Sources have been saying that the terrorists had logistical support, and the incident is being linked to Pakistani operatives.

IPL Franchises Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Indian Premier League has been criticized heavily due to the lack of acknowledgement of the Pahalgam terror attack during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals game. The players in the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game will wear black armbands, a one-minute silence will be observed, and cheerleaders will not feature in this game.

All the IPL franchises have taken to their respective social media handles and have condemned the horrific attack that took place in Kashmir. Gujarat Titans, in particular, had a very harsh reaction to the terror attack. "We are outraged by the acts of terrorism in Pahalgam. Such violence has no place in our country. Our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by the horrendous act," wrote the Titans.

Virat Kohli Calls For Justice To Be Served

Virat Kohli condemns Pahalgam terror attack | Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli