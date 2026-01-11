Daryl Mitchell Confronts Harshit Rana, Tensions Briefly Flare Up During IND vs NZ 1st ODI In Vadodara

Harshit Rana and Daryl Mitchell got into a minor stand-off during the high-stakes action between India and New Zealand during the first ODI match at the BCA Stadium. The moment was brief but tense, signalling frustration from the Kiwi batter as the Indian seamer gave him a lethal stare.

Team India kicks off the white-ball series against New Zealand with a three-match ODI series, with star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli named in the squad for the 50-over competition.

The BCA Stadium is stacked with fans as they come to enjoy the first-ever men's International ODI match in the cultural city of Vadodara.

The moment happened in the 43rd over when Harshit Rana and Daryl Mitchell stared at each other as Mitchell said something to the Indian seamer. Daryl Mitchell barely brushed with Harshit Rana, who was walking back to his mark. Mitchell brushed him from bwhing while taking a single and was frustrated with Rana being in the middle.

The Kiwi wanted the Indian fast bowler to move out of the way, leading to a brief staredown before the players returned to their positions.

Following the brief stand-off, Harshit Rana went on to deliver a wide, and the ball went way over Daryl Mitchell's head. He tried to hit the upper cut but failed to connect, leading to the on-field umpire signalling a wide.

Mitchell even mocked Rana by gesturing that he had to jump and play the show, leading to the Indian seamer smiling.

New Zealand Blackcaps put up a confident start, with openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls delivering a 117-run opening stand. The strong start helped them push through as Daryl Mitchell emerged as the primary aggressor, scoring 84 off 71.

Will Young and Glenn Phillips scored 12 runs, respectively, as the Indian bowlers gained momentum in the game.

Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna picked up two scalps each and bowled with brilliance. Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with a scalp, while Shreyas Iyer's accuracy helps India secure a run-out dismissal.