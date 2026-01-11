WATCH: Virat Kohli's Hilarious 'Snake Charmer' Celebration Goes Viral After Shreyas Iyer's Catch Dismisses Glenn Phillips

India and New Zealand are preparing for the World T20 that will start on February 7, 2026. India are hosting New Zealand for eight white-ball matches. The three ODIs might feel inconsequential at this point in time, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing for India has grabbed all the eyeballs. The ongoing ODI series also sees the return of skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who were nursing their respective injuries.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series that will be India's final assignment ahead of the World T20.

Virat Kohli's 'Snake Charmer' Celebration Goes Viral

There isn't short of any entertainment whenever Virat Kohli takes the field. Be it with the bat in his hands or his antics on the field, Virat Kohli stays true to his words of enjoying the game and entertaining the fans of the sport. Something very similar happened in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 1st ODI. As soon as Shreyas Iyer claimed Glenn Phillips' catch to send him back to the dressing room, Virat Kohli celebrated it in a unique way, and now the clip is going viral on social media.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Advertisement

Virat Kohli Looks To Continue His Domination

There might be concerns around Virat Kohli's future and his plans to play the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, but he continues to tick all the right boxes. Kohli has been in some stellar form, and he was adjudged the player of the India vs South Africa ODI series.

Virat had scored over 300 runs across all three matches that he had played in the India vs South Africa series.

Advertisement

Kohli Stares At Mount 28K