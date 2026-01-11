Virat Kohli's Former RCB Teammate Tipped India Star To Feature In 2027 ODI World Cup: 'They Need Him'

Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate, Mark Boucher, has advocated for the talismanic Indian batter's presence in the ODI World Cup 2027, saying that the 'Men in Blue' need the 37-year-old.

Both Kohli and Boucher were teammates at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, from 2008 to 2010. The former South African wicketkeeper-batter played 27 matches for the Bengaluru-based franchise, scoring 388 runs at a strike rate of 127.50 and an average of 28.14.

Former Cricketer Backs Kohli To Feature In ODI WC 2027

While speaking exclusively to the news agency, ANI, Mark Boucher said that Kohli should play in the 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup. He added that fitness won't be a problem for the Indian batter, but it depends on whether Kohli wants to play it or not.

"Virat is going to be there. There's no doubt in my mind. I mean, he's given up a couple of the formats at the moment. There's nothing about his fitness at all. It's just about whether he actually wants to play. And I think for me, I'm sure that his mind is set on coming here and playing in another World Cup. And India needs him as well," Boucher said as quoted by ANI.

The former cricketer pointed out how Team India's performance has declined in the Test format after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

"I mean, we've seen in India that Test cricket, where Rohit and Virat are not there, it does leave a hole. And so I think the World Cup in South Africa would be a better tournament if Virat Kohli is involved. And obviously, for India, it would be fantastic if he stands there as well," he concluded.

Virat Kohli's Illustrious Numbers In ODIs

Previously, there had been many reports claiming that the BCCI would hold a high-level meeting regarding the future of Kohli and Rohit in the ODI World Cup 2027.

Virat Kohli began his ODI career in 2008 against Sri Lanka. In the ODIs, Kohli played 308 matches and 296 innings, scoring 14,557 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 and an average of 58.46. He slammed 53 centuries and 76 half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.