Daryl Mitchell Registers Groundbreaking Record; Becomes First Player Globally To Achieve Milestone Against India
Daryl Mitchell smashed 137 vs India, becoming the first batter with five consecutive 50+ ODI scores against them, and now trails only AB de Villiers in centuries against the Men in Blue.
New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell continued his brilliant form in the competition and attained a significant record after smashing another brilliant knock against India. Another smashing performance from the Kiwi batter's blade has helped him become the first batter globally to do so.
Daryl Mitchell has made a significant impact with the bat against India, putting up sound knocks in the second ODI match. The Kiwi batter continued his brilliant form in the third one-day match with a 100+ knock, elevating the Blackcaps' position in their innings.
Daryl Mitchell Bags Monumental Feat, Becomes First Ever To Do So
Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell has become the first batter globally to secure five consecutive fifty-plus scores against the Indian cricket team in One-Day cricket.
The number four batter for New Zealand smashed a brilliant 137 off 131 in the competition, scoring 15 boundaries and three sixes during the Blackcaps' innings and propelling his side towards a 300+ score.
Daryl Mitchell also smashed the second-highest One-Day hundreds against India in India, surpassing Quinton de Kock, Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting, Marlon Samuels and Salman Butt. The two centuries on the ongoing India tour helped him score four tons in eight innings.
The Kiwi batter is second only to AB de Villiers, who has scored five hundreds in 11 innings against the Men in Blue in 50-over cricket.
New Zealand's Competitive Spirit Helps It Post Solid Target
Following the top-order collapse triggered by the Indian bowlers, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips made a dominant impact in the competition. A brilliant partnership between the duo helped New Zealand remain afloat in the competition.
Mitchell smacked 137 off 131, while Phillips delivered an 88-ball 106. The duo primarily kept things sailing for the Blackcaps in Indore.
Captain Michael Bracewell put up an unbeaten 28, while the lower-order briefly scored some runs. New Zealand put up a competitive number on the scoreboard, securing 337 at the loss of eight wickets.
The Shubman Gill-led Team India now has to make a chase for 338 in 50 overs to secure a win in the series-decider One-Day match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
