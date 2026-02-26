WATCH | Rinku Singh Joins Team India in Chennai Ahead of Must-Win Super 8 T20 WC 2026 Clash vs Zimbabwe

India vs Zimbabwe: Team India star Rinku Singh, who had taken a break due to personal reasons, has rejoined the team hours ahead of the clash against Zimbabwe. He was seen wearing a full-sleeve purple sweatshirt. While it is unsure he would feature in the must-win encounter or not, he was spotted smiling in the company of his Team India colleagues, Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav. He had left the team after the loss against South Africa and that made everyone nervous as he is an important players in the backend of an innings.

WATCH VIDEO

Most reports claim that he is with the team but may miss the game against Zimbabwe. He is likely to be replaced with Sanju Samson. It is going to be interesting to see what call is eventually taken regarding Rinku.

Earlier, at the pre-match press conference, Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that Rinku Singh returned home because of a family emergency, as his father was not well.

Advertisement

"Rinku, his father wasn't well, so he went back, and I think he is coming back today evening. So hopefully he will be back today evening," Sitanshu Kotak said on the eve of India's Super 8 fixture against Zimbabwe.

Rinku has not been in top-form in the tournament. In the five matches he has played for Team India so far, the left-handed batter scored just 24 runs.

Advertisement

India Favourites vs Zimbabwe