'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein': Shubman Gill And Ravindra Jadeja's New Strategy Of Running Between The Wickets Leaves England Bamboozled | WATCH

IND vs ENG: Team India is in dire need to win the Edgbaston Test in order to level the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The young Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, is already 1-0 down in the series. If India end up losing the Edgbaston Test, they will be 2-0 down in the series, and it will be an uphill task for them to win three consecutive Tests in order to win the series. Just like the Headingley Test, India had yet another mini-batting collapse, but Gill and Jadeja stabilized India's innings. India, at this point in time, do not seem to be trusting their batting in the longest format of the game.

All India has been doing for the past few Test matches is trying to slot in all-rounders who can bat and bowl a bit, and the bowling has been taking a huge toll. India did not have Jasprit Bumrah's services in the second Test match, and the onus now falls upon Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill to see through the crucial first hour off on Day 2.

Gill And Jadeja's Running Between The Wickets Leave England Puzzled

India looked all set to go past 400 before the start of the final session of Day One's play, but England ended up dismissing Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy in quick successions and triggered a mini-collapse. Ravindra Jadeja then joined forces with Shubman Gill and put on a partnership of 99 runs. What confused England more was the tactics that Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja used to run between the wickets.

A video has recently gone viral where Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja can be overheard discussing their strategy for running between the wickets. The duo communicated through eye movements before running and dictated the passage of play.

Spotlight On India's Lower Order