IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Stamps His Authority in 'Fortress Edgbaston', Registers Multiple Record With Stellar Ton Against England

IND vs ENG: Batting collapses have become a regular affair with the Indian Cricket Team, and the first day of the ongoing Edgbaston Test was no different. India did opt to play three all-rounders and bat till number eight, but this might very well impact their chances of taking twenty wickets in the second Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Shubman Gill are still at the crease, and they are expected to lead India's charge on the second day of the Test match.

Just like the Headingley Test, Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first. England are backing their prowess of chasing big totals, and they demonstrated how good they are at this art in the first Test match of the ongoing India vs England series. The biggest positive for India in this Test match has been Shubman Gill, who created history and scored his second consecutive overseas century.

Records Tumble As Shubman Gill Grinds England

Shubman Gill is currently batting on 114* and looks well set to convert it into another big hundred. Shubman, despite scoring over 140 runs in the first innings of the Headingley Test, openly said that he wanted to score more and was not very happy with his dismissal. The newly appointed Indian Test skipper registered major records with his stellar hundred in Edgbaston. This is Shubman Gill's second hundred against England in England.

With this, Gill has levelled the record of Mohammad Azharuddin and Virat Kohli. Gill, Kohli, and Azharuddin have all scored two Test centuries against England in England now as the captain of the side. Shubman Gill has also surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni in most centuries in international cricket. Dhoni has 15 international centuries to his name, whereas Shubman Gill scored his 16th ton in Edgbaston.

Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For Resting Jasprit Bumrah