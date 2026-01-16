David Warner Goes Berserk In Big Bash League, Surpasses Virat Kohli To Achieve Elusive Milestone In T20s

Big Bash League 2025-26: Sydney Sixers clinched a stunning five-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the 37th match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Friday, January 16.

The Sixers batter Steve Smith was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 100-run knock from 42 balls, at a strike rate of 238.10. He hammered five fours and nine sixes during his time on the crease.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Urges Selectors To Pick Arshdeep Singh In Playing XI For IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

David Warner Breaks Virat Kohli's Landmark In T20s

Earlier in the first innings, David Warner caught the limelight following his unbeaten 110-run knock from 65 balls at a strike rate of 169.23. Warner slammed 11 fours and 4 sixes in the first innings. However, the 39-year-old's explosive knock went to waste after the Thunder failed to clinch a win.

Advertisement

However, Warner has etched his name in the record books following his unbeaten knock. The 39-year-old became the third-highest century-maker in T20 cricket, after surpassing Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw in the chart.

David Warner has played 432 T20s and 431 innings, scoring 14028 runs at a strike rate of 140.64 and an average of 37.11. He has slammed 10 centuries and 115 fifties in the T20.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli holds the fourth place on the chart with nine centuries from 141 T20s and 397 innings. The Indian batter scored 13543 T20 runs at a strike rate of 134.67 and an average of 41.92. South African top-order batter Rilee Rossouw also holds the fourth place in the list alongside Kohli with nine centuries in T20s. Rossouw played 391 T20s and 375 innings, scoring 9705 runs at a strike rate of 145.52.

David Warner's Stats In T20Is

In the ongoing Big Bash League 2025-26, Warner is the highest run-scorer with 433 runs at a strike rate of 154.09 and an average of 86.60.