R Ashwin Urges Selectors To Pick Arshdeep Singh In Playing XI For IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: 'Allow Him To Play'

India vs New Zealand: India will play against New Zealand in the upcoming third and final ODI match of the series, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, January 18.

Currently, the ODI series between India and New Zealand is tied 1-1. India sealed the first game following Virat Kohli's heroics. Later, the Kiwis made a comeback in the second ODI match and clinched a seven-wicket win over the Men in Blue in Rajkot.

With the third ODI approaching, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has advocated for speedster Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in the India Playing XI.

R Ashwin Feels Arshdeep Singh Should Be Included In Playing For IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said that Arshdeep had done so much for the team in the past, but he is fighting for his place in the Playing XI. Ashwin believes this might affect the Indian fast bowler's confidence.

“What must he be thinking right now? He has done so much, yet he is still fighting for his spot. Whenever he plays next, he will be rusty. No matter what you say, this is a game of confidence. Why does this happen to the bowlers at all times? It never happens with the batters,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin added that he was in the same position as Arshdeep in the past. He has urged the selectors to allow Arshdeep play in the upcoming third ODI.

“I have been in this position, so I know how it is. This is why I am fighting for Arshdeep Singh. Whenever you have given him the ball, he has performed for you. Allow him to walk into the playing XI with his head held high. He deserves this boss,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh's Numbers In ODIs

Arshdeep Singh began his ODI career in 2022 against New Zealand in Auckland. He played 14 ODI matches and 13 innings, taking 22 wickets at an economy rate of 5.29 and a bowling average of 24.90. His best figures in the 50-over format for Team India is 5/37.