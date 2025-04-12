David Warner Insults Pak Reporter's Fake 'India Spreading Hate' Claim Amid PSL-IPL Clash, Says 'First Time...' | WATCH VIDEO

PSL vs IPL: Veteran Australian star David Warner is featuring in his debut season at the Pakistan Super League and that is after no Indian Premier League franchise showed interest in him. Warner, who is leading the Karachi Kings, was asked a lame question by a Pakistan reporter during his first official press conference. The Pakistan reporter asked Warner, who has spent over a decade playing IPL in India, about spreading of hate by Indians. In a bid to poke Warner, the Pakistan reporter also informed the Australian about the trolls he is receiving from India.

“This is the first I've heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket. There's an opportunity to come to PSL. My international calendar didn't allow me to come to PSL due to the timings. Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy,” Warner said.

Warner also mentioned that he is featuring in the PSL because he wants to play cricket.

'It's about playing cricket'

"For my perspective, it's about playing cricket, and it's an opportunity for me to come to PSL. Before this, the international calendar didn't allow me to come here due to the timings," he also said.