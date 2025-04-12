MS Dhoni's Controversial DRS Dismissal - Was CSK Captain Out or Not? Virender Sehwag's Brutal Take After KKR Win IPL 2025 Tie

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Spotlight was on MS Dhoni on Friday and this time it was over his dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders . All Dhoni scored was a mere run in four balls at a point when he was expected to get much more with the side reeling. His leg-before dismissal became a talking point. Sunil Narine got the big fish trapped. Following the game, a very honest Virender Sehwag, former India cricketer, was brutal on his take over the dismissal. \

Sehwag confessed that had Dhoni not been out, it is not that CSK were going to win. Sehwag reckoned Dhoni's dismissal had no bearing on the game.

‘Doubt CSK would have won’

"I doubt CSK would have won even if MS Dhoni had batted. How many would they have scored? 120? How many overs did KKR chase the target in? 10.2? We would have come live at 11:30 PM, that's about it," Sehwag said while speaking on Star Sports after the match.

How Was Dhoni Dismissed?

After the umpire raised his finger in the 16th over, Dhoni straightaway went for the DRS. The replays showed there was a little wavering of the snicko when the ball passes the bat and that is what has turned this into a controversy because the bat was away from the ball. On the mic, the third umpire was heard saying there was not enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision and called CSK captain out.