'David Warner Niklo...': Concerned Indian Fans Ask Aussie Icon to Leave PSL After 'Operation Sindoor'

Updated May 7th 2025, 13:09 IST

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of India's successful strike in Pakistan, fans have requested Australian legend David Warner to leave PSL 2025 midway.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Fans Urge David Warner to Leave Pakistan
Fans Urge David Warner to Leave Pakistan | Image: Karachi Kings X

Operation Sindoor: In the wake of India's successful strike in Pakistan in the wee hours on Wednesday, fans have requested Australian legend David Warner to leave PSL 2025 midway. Warner is currently in Pakistan featuring in the ongoing Pakistan Super League as part of the Karachi Kings outfit. The Kings side, led by Warner, are currently on the third place in the points table with five wins in eight games. 

Warner, without a doubt, is a key member of the squad as a premier batter, apart from being the captain of the ship. Warner is a popular cricketer and hence fans are cautioning him after India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor’. 

Here are some of the concerned Warner fans who have reacted. 

'Warner Niklo Wahaan Se'

Meanwhile, 

