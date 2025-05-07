MS Dhoni Injured Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR? Speculations Rife After Shocking Move From CSK Captain

IPL 2025, KKR vs CSK: Even before the first ball is bowled in the upcoming IPL 2025 match between Kolkata and Chennai, all the talk is around MS Dhoni . While that should not be surprising, the question is - will Dhoni play the game against Kolkata? There are speculations that Dhoni may not feature in the match due to an injury.

Such assumptions are being made because Dhoni did not attend the practice session at the Eden Gardens on Monday and Tuesday. Does that mean he will skip the match? No, the bowling coach of CSK, Eric Simmons, has confirmed that Dhoni has been declared match-fit.

'He's expected to play'

“Yes, he's expected to play tomorrow,” Simons said on the eve of the match.

“With regards to MS, he knows his situation very well. He knows where he is. In terms of his preparations, he always works very hard at the beginning of a tournament and then allows himself to taper off because he gets himself in a space where he's ready. So no issues, he just knows when he is prepared and when he's not."

It is no secret that there have been concerns over Dhoni's fitness, especially his problems with his knee. In 11 matches this season, Dhoni has amassed 163 runs at an average of 23.29. His highest score this season is 30*. He has often been criticised this season over his batting position.

CSK's Season to Forget