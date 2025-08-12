Does Virat Kohli's Greying Strands, Rohit Sharma's Relaxed Holiday Signal End of Their ODI Careers?

Seriously? You are actually questioning should Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue playing ODIs or not. How could you? One would have understood if you asked them to call it quits from the Test and the T20I format, where they may not be the best - but not ODIs. In the ODI format, they are the best and hence it is safe to say that 50-over cricket is their format. Most may argue, that Kohli and Rohit should continue playing Tests, but that is a call they have taken, which again happens to be a suspicious one. Surely, they wanted to play Test cricket and that is why they featured in a rare domestic game for their respective states. Now, what happened after that remains a mystery.

Will Australia Tour be RoKo's Last?

Lately, there are talks that the limited series against Australia could be their last. But why? Not long back, there were reports that the two stalwarts are eyeing to feature in the 2027 ODI WC, now what happened to that suddenly? Without a shred of doubt, they have a lot of ODI cricket still left in them and surely they should not retire budging under any kind of pressure. Do you feel the BCCI is rushing to end the glorious careers of two of the best of the generation? It seems so.

Kohli's Grey Strand, And Rohit's Belly

A couple of pictures have been doing the rounds on social space where Kohli is having grey beard and in another picture, you can see Rohit's belly.