Sanju Samson to Stay at Rajasthan For IPL 2026? Royals Super Cryptic Post Confuse Fans Amid Transfer Rumours

IPL 2026: IPL veteran Sanju Samson has been with the Rajasthan Royals since 2013 to 2016 and then again from 2019 to 2025. After spending a significant time at the Royals, Samson expressed his desire to snap ties with the franchise and move on. Once his choice came to light, fans started speculating. Most believed Samson would be heading to the Chennai Super Kings. But amid all the rumours doing the rounds, Rajasthan Royals have taken to social space and come up with a super cryptic post.

It was a card post from the Royals quoting Samson's remark. Recently, during a podcast with former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin, Samson said, “RR means the world to me”. And RR posted it with a heart emoji. Now, what does this mean - does he stay or does he move out? It feels more like a farewell post and that has confused fans.

Will he? Won't he?

Samson - A Royal Legend

Samson, since 2013, has featured in 149 games for the Royals and has amassed 4027 runs at an average of 31.70 and a strike-rate of 141.24, with three centuries.