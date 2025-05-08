'David Warner, Please Leave Pakistan': Fans Urge Aussie Icon After India's 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' May Cancel PSL

PSL 2025: All cricket players featuring in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2025 have been asked to leave the country after India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’ on Thursday. For the unversed, Warner is part of the Karachi Kings set up - he is the captain of the side. The Kings side are currently on the third place in the points table with five wins in eight games.

Warner is of course a marquee player and a premier batter in the side. Concerned about the safety of the talisman, fans are requesting Warner to leave the country as soon as possible as it is unsafe.

In case the PSL 2025 season gets called off it will be a major setback for Pakistan as a country in terms of revenue. Reports confirm that the country is already reeling under huge losses and were expecting the PSL to turn things around for them.

Here are some of the Warner concerned fans:

‘Concerned’ Warner Fans React

ALSO READ: PCB Urges Cricketers To Leave Rawalpindi After PAK Air Defense Breach

What is Operation Sindoor?