'David Warner, Please Leave Pakistan': Fans Urge Aussie Icon After India's 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' May Cancel PSL

Updated May 8th 2025, 16:29 IST

PSL 2025: It has come to a stage where reports confirm PSL 2025 could actually get called off totally as Pakistan remains unsafe.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
David Warner leave Pakistan
David Warner leave Pakistan | Image: Image: @iihtishamm X Screengrab/Karachi Kings/PSL

PSL 2025: All cricket players featuring in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2025 have been asked to leave the country after India's successful ‘Operation Sindoor 2.0’ on Thursday. For the unversed, Warner is part of the Karachi Kings set up - he is the captain of the side. The Kings side are currently on the third place in the points table with five wins in eight games. 

Warner is of course a marquee player and a premier batter in the side. Concerned about the safety of the talisman, fans are requesting Warner to leave the country as soon as possible as it is unsafe. 

ALSO READ: PSL 2025 Match in Rawalpindi to be Cancelled - REPORT

In case the PSL 2025 season gets called off it will be a major setback for Pakistan as a country in terms of revenue. Reports confirm that the country is already reeling under huge losses and were expecting the PSL to turn things around for them. 

Here are some of the Warner concerned fans:

‘Concerned’ Warner Fans React

ALSO READ: PCB Urges Cricketers To Leave Rawalpindi After PAK Air Defense Breach

What is Operation Sindoor?

In the wee hours of May 7 (Wednesday), India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives-25 Indians and one Nepali national.

Published May 8th 2025, 16:22 IST

