Operation Sindoor 2.0: PSL Match Between Peshawar Zalmi-Karachi Kings at Rawalpindi to be Cancelled - REPORT

PSL 2025: In what would come as a massive setback to Pakistan , the match set to take place between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings has been cancelled after India destroyed the iconic stadium. This happened in the wake of the tensions between India-Pakistan, a drone reportedly crashed near the Cricket Stadium, injuring two civilians. As per reports, the stadium is not in a state to host the match as players have also been asked to leave the city.

As expected, the area near the stadium has been cordoned off. The victims, who were in the vicinity, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The strike can safely be confirmed happened on Thursday. This isn't the first explosion that took place on Thursday as a series of explosions reportedly took place in the Pakistani cities of Lahore and Karachi as well.

WATCH VIDEO

What is Operation Sindoor?

In the wee hours of May 7 (Wednesday), India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives-25 Indians and one Nepali national.

The air and missile strikes focused only on terror infrastructure linked with internationally designated groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to Pakistan's military assets, underlining India's commitment to strategic restraint even in retaliation.

ALSO READ: PCB Urges Cricketers To Leave Rawalpindi After PAK Air Defense Breach

PSL Under Threat