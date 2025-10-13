David Warner Taunts England's 'Bazball' Ahead of Ashes in Australia: 'They Are Playing For Moral Victory'

The Ashes: We are still a few weeks away from the start of the much-awaited Ashes and mind games have already begun. Former Australia star David Warner made a huge comments and taunted England's ‘Bazball’ template. When asked to pick the favourites, Warner claimed that Australia is looking to win the Ashes, while England is looking for ‘moral victory’.

'We're playing for the Ashes'

"The Australian way because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory. There's your headline," Warner stated at the launch event.

"I'll just stick with 4-nil. I think 4-nil. There's going to be a washout somewhere; it's generally Sydney. 4-nil. It's going to be a great series. All dependent on the captain (Pat Cummins). If the captain doesn't play, they might win one game. If Cummo's (Cummins) there, 4-nil. If not, they probably win one game only," he added.

Warner, who has been involved in many Ashes games during his career, cautioned Australia against provoking England captain Ben Stokes. Despite not wanting Australia to poke Stokes, he admitted that a little bit of a banter would be nice. Citing his staggering average of over 50, Warner welcomed the move of getting Marnus Labuschagne back. He also backed the idea of Sam Konstas opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.

Stokes & The Umpteen Problems

For the unversed, England has not won the Ashes since 2015.