14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fast-Tracked To Vice-Captaincy Role For Bihar Cricket In Ranji Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, India's young cricketing sensation, has been presented with the vice-captaincy role for Bihar Cricket in the Ranji Trophy tournament.

The 14-year-old is coming off a boisterous run against Australia A in multi-day and one-day competitions. Suryavanshi delivered some good numbers on the scoreboard for India A as he continues his golden run in the game.

The Bihar Cricket Association has appointed him to the vice-captaincy role, while batter Sakibul Gani will lead the charge in the upcoming Ranji Trophy cricket tournament.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Made Vice-Captain For Bihar Cricket In Ranji Trophy

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi pulled off a sensational spell in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. The young gun from Bihar was the Rajasthan Royals' biggest plus in the franchise's wearied season.

Suryavanshi earned national recognition for his efforts and is playing a key role in the U19 competitions for Team India.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will serve as Bihar Cricket captain Sakibul Gani's deputy for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the appointment was made just two days before the season began. The BCCI mandated that the Bihar Cricket Association bring in a selector to join a two-member panel on an ad hoc basis. The Bihar board is also said to establish a five-member selection committee as soon as possible.

Bihar Cricket (BCA) Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Squad

Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (capt), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vice-capt), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Batting Magic Elevated Him To Vice-Captaincy Role

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been immensely beneficial for the India under-19 side when they took on Australia U19 in an away series. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the multi-day series with 133 in three innings.

The 14-year-old also delivered a rapid 78-ball century in Brisbane as Team India pulled off a clean sweep.

Suryavanshi's knock in Australia may have played a key role in his selection for the vice-captaincy role.