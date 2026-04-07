David Warner to Leave PSL 2026 Midway? Aussie Cricket Great Charged With Drink Driving

PSL 2026: Karachi Kings captain David Warner may have to opt out of the ongoing PSL season after being charged with drink driving. The incident took place in Maroubra, Sydney when Warner was asked to pull over by the cops who then did a breath test on him. The breath test came with a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where he blew 0.104. Warner will face court next month. As per reports, Warner, who is featuring in the PSL 2026 was expected to return to Pakistan on April 9. It will now be interesting to see he returns or not. The surprising bit is that there is been no official confirmation yet about Warner’s trip.

Warner-Led Kings Unstoppable

Warner has been leading the Kings from the front. His good show with the bat has meant Kings remain unbeaten thus far after three games.

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On April 2 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Kings gunned down 198 runs against Rawalpindi, winning the match with four balls to spare.

During that high-scoring affair, Warner and middle-order batter Azam Khan played key roles in securing the win. Warner scored 50 off 36 balls, while Naseem Shah added a quick 23 off 11.

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The standout performer, however, was Azam Khan. He played a powerful innings of 74 runs off 34 balls, striking at 217.65 and hitting six fours and six sixes.

The Kings are currently second in the points table with three wins on the bounce. The team will next take on Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

It is highly unlikely Warner will return to Pakistan for the match and this is now going to give headaches to the Kings management.