Rajasthan Royals Coach Shows Faith In Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer Despite Dip In Form: 'We Don't Have Any Concerns'

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri expressed confidence in Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer despite their dip in form during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

RR will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, April 7.

How Parag, Hetmyer Performed In IPL 2026 So Far

While RR’s top order, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, delivered outstanding performances at the start of the season, Parag and Hetmyer have struggled to make an impact in the middle order.

Parag scored 14 runs off 11 balls at a strike rate of 127.27 in RR’s opening match against CSK. In the second game, the RR skipper managed just eight runs from four balls, though at a strike rate of 200.00. Meanwhile, Hetmyer contributed 18 runs from eight balls at a strike rate of 225.00.

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RR Coach Shows Faith In Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lahiri backed both batters, stating there was no concern about their form.

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“We don’t have any concerns about Hetmyer or Riyan’s form. We can’t get too worried about such things. We are in a good space,” Lahiri told reporters.

He further added that he has worked closely with the two players and emphasized that it’s still early in the tournament.

“We’ve worked with them in certain areas, and I’m glad Dhruv is doing really well. Riyan is also batting well but has been a bit unlucky. It’s only been two games,” he said.

RR had a strong start to the 19th edition of the IPL, securing back-to-back wins. They defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their campaign opener on March 30, followed by a narrow six-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 4.