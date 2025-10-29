'It's Going To Be Challenge': David Warner Warns England Ahead Of Ashes 2025, Gives Big Prediction For Five-Match Test Series

After the white-ball series against India, Australia will gear up to play the biggest series of the year, The Ashes 2025-26. The upcoming edition of The Ashes will be played 'Down Under' and it will be a stern test for Ben Stokes and his men who have often been credited for revolutionizing Test cricket.

For the past two years, the Ben Stokes-led side has been extremely aggressive with the bat in Test cricket, but they face their biggest challenge against the mighty Aussies.

ALSO READ | Rain Plays Spoilsport In Manuka Oval In Canberra, First T20I Between India And Australia Called Off

David Warner Highlights The Steve Smith Factor In Ashes

Months before the start of The Ashes, Steve Smith had said that England might find the conditions in Australia challenging. Smith also said that batting conditions in England have become easier in the last few years, but the pitches in Australia are going to be bouncy. Steve Smith is currently playing the Sheffield Shield and he has been scoring runs for fun.

Advertisement

Former Australia opener David Warner has endorsed Steve Smith's batting capabilities and has said that if he starts scoring runs, things are going to be challenging for England.

"If that man Steve Smith can score big runs they'll be fine. If Smith gets on a roll and he starts scoring runs, it's going to be a challenge for England. I reckon he's got five centuries in him. He only had one net session the other day and came out and scored a hundred today," said David Warner.

Advertisement

Steve Smith scored a stunning 118 runs for New South Wales against Queensland at the Gabba in the Sheffield Shield. He played 176 balls in his knock.

Smith Likely To Lead Australia In First Ashes Test