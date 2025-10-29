Rain Plays Spoilsport In Manuka Oval In Canberra, First T20I Between India And Australia Called Off

When India and Australia take the field to play against each other, a cracking contest is expected to take place irrespective of the format. The first T20I of the five-match IND vs AUS series was expected to be a thrilling affair, but the weather had plans. Suryakumar Yadav's India, on the other hand, were coming off a dominant victory in the Asia Cup in the month of September and they wanted to start the five-match T20I series on a high.

Rain Plays Spoilsport At The Manuka Oval

The initial forecast for the first T20I between India and Australia did not look very promising in the start, but nobody had expected the situation to get to a point where the match will have to be called off. There were two rain interruptions in the bat. What started as a light drizzle soon turned into heavy rains and it ended up affecting the playing conditions severely.

India were in complete control of the game and they had managed to score 97 runs at the loss of one wicket after facing 58 legal deliveries (9.4 overs). Despite losing opener Abhishek Sharma early, Shubman Gill along with Suryakumar Yadav put up a stellar partnership of 62 runs off just 35 deliveries and they looked well set to accelerate, but the Rain Gods had different ideas in their mind.

Shubman Gill scored 37* off 20 balls and Suryakumar Yadav looked like as if he had gotten rid of his bad patch and scored 39* off 24 balls before the heavens opened up. The second T20I of the series will now be played on October 31, 2025.

India vs Australia T20I Series: Here Are The Fixtures

October 29, 2025: 1st T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra

October 31, 2025: 2nd T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

November 2, 2025: 3rd T20I at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

November 6, 2025: 4th T20I at the Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

November 8, 2025: 5th T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane

