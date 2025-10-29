WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Pulls Out Special 'Matrix Move' To Avoid Josh Hazlewood's Short Ball During IND vs AUS 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav's India are looking to extend their domination against Australia in their backyard. India have justified their tag of being the World Champions so far and they are yet to lose a T20I series since their second T20 World Cup win in 2024. India recently won the Asia Cup undefeated and it speaks leaps and bounds about their dominance in the shortest format of the game.

India and Australia are currently the number one and number two-ranked side and the outcome of this series will determine the team that dominates the T20I format in world cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav Pulls Out Unexpected Move Against Hazlewood

The young Indian openers were unfazed by Australia's prowess. Abhishek Sharma, in particular, looked to take on Josh Hazlewood from the word go. After Abhishek Sharma departed, the onus fell upon Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill to help India register a decent total. Even after the first rain interruption, both SKY and Gill managed to score at a decent rate for the visitors.

Interestingly, the Indian skipper, who is very well known for his capability to play shots all around the park, pulled out a special move. Josh Hazlewood bowled a bouncer-like delivery at Suryakumar Yadav and he pulled out a matrix-like move to avoid the bouncer.

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts History

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav achieved a special milestone in the 1st T20I of the series. Suryakumar Yadav became only the second player after Rohit Sharma and the fifth overall player to hit 150 T20I sixes. Suryakumar Yadav scored 39* runs off 24 balls before rain forced the game to be called off.

Gautam Gambhir Backs Suryakumar Yadav