Day After Leading Bangladesh Towards A Win Over UAE, Mustafizur Rahman Arrives In IPL 2025 As DC Names Him In Playing XI

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in action during the match against India in the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI Pho

IPL 2025: Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman has arrived in India right after fulfilling his national commitments with Bangladesh Cricket. The 29-year-old was roped in by the Delhi Capitals, and he would be making his IPL comeback against the Gujarat Titans.

Mustafizur Rahman Named In DC's Playing XI, Replaces Starc

Mustafizur Rahman pulled off a strong performance for Bangladesh when they locked horns with the UAE on Saturday. The left-arm pace bowler picked up a solid 4-0-17-2 figure, which put the Bangla Tigers on the lead at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Right after securing the win on Saturday, Mustafizur arrived at the Delhi Capitals camp and was seen training with the side at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has named Mustafizur Rahman in the Playing XI, replacing Mitchell Starc who chose not to fly back to India after cross-border tensions rose between India and Pakistan.

Mustafizur Will Not Be With DC If They Reach The Playoffs

The Delhi Capitals picked up Mustafizur Rahman for INR 6 Crore. The Bangladesh seamer replaced Jake Fraser-McGurk, who did not arrive in India after the cross-border issues between India and Pakistan resulted in the IPL 2025 tournament being suspended.

However, confusion erupted among the cricket fans as Mustafizur was in the UAE, fulfilling his national commitments for Bangladesh Cricket as they faced off against the UAE. A clarification eventually showed up that the pacer had been granted a limited NOC to be a part of DC's league-stage matches.