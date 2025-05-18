IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' Relentless Chase Fails As Punjab Kings Emerge Victorious In Jaipur, PBKS Move Inch Closer To Playoffs

Updated May 18th 2025, 20:09 IST
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have further brightened their playoff hopes with a 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Despite Dhruve Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery innings, the home side has once again choked during a run chase.
Batting first, riding on Nehal Wadhera's sensational knock, Punjab piled on 219 runs on the board. Both Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh failed to come up with effective contributions, while the new recruit Mitchell Owen was dismissed for a duck. It was Nehal Wadhera who came to rescue of Punjab.
The 24-year-old put up a much-needed partnership with Shreyas Iyer to stabilise the innings. Wadhera looked in solid touch and slammed a 37-ball 70, including 5 fours and 5 sixes. Shashank Singh continued his sensational form and hit another half-century to help the team cross the 200-run hurdle.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi threatened to take the game away with a 76-run partnership. The RR openers set the stage, and Rajasthan scored 89 runs in the powerplay, their best in IPL 2025. Sanju Samson failed with the bat on his return from injury, while Riyan Parag also couldn't do much.
Harpreet Brar looked to be the difference and picked up three wickets for just 22 runs in 4 overs. Shimron Hetmyer's struggle was pretty evident, but Jurel kept the scoreboard ticking with frequent boundaries. He brought up his half-century in just 28 balls. The home side needed 22 runs in the last over, but Marco Jansen bowled a brilliant over to restrict Rajasthan to 209 runs.
