IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' Relentless Chase Fails As Punjab Kings Emerge Victorious In Jaipur, PBKS Move Inch Closer To Playoffs

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings have further brightened their playoff hopes with a 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Despite Dhruve Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery innings, the home side has once again choked during a run chase.

Punjab Kings Rode On Nehal Wadhera Juggernaut

Batting first, riding on Nehal Wadhera's sensational knock, Punjab piled on 219 runs on the board. Both Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh failed to come up with effective contributions, while the new recruit Mitchell Owen was dismissed for a duck. It was Nehal Wadhera who came to rescue of Punjab.

The 24-year-old put up a much-needed partnership with Shreyas Iyer to stabilise the innings. Wadhera looked in solid touch and slammed a 37-ball 70, including 5 fours and 5 sixes. Shashank Singh continued his sensational form and hit another half-century to help the team cross the 200-run hurdle.

Rajasthan Royals faltered In Run Chase Once Again

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi threatened to take the game away with a 76-run partnership. The RR openers set the stage, and Rajasthan scored 89 runs in the powerplay, their best in IPL 2025. Sanju Samson failed with the bat on his return from injury, while Riyan Parag also couldn't do much.