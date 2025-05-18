Virender Sehwag Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli For Having 'Hunger For Runs', Feels The Talismanic Batter 'Could Have Played More' In Tests

Star India batter Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world on May 12th by announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to announce the news of his retirement, saying that red-ball cricket has 'tested him, shaped him, and taught him lessons'.

"It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life," Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the talismanic batter concluded.

As the 36-year-old bid adieu to the long-format, many cricket experts and former players joined hands to hail the top-order batter.

Virat Kohli Receives Huge Praise From Virender Sehwag

Now, former cricketer Virender Sehwag also showered praise on Virat Kohli and claimed that the 36-year-old could have comfortably played two more years.

The former cricketer revealed what makes Virat Kohli different from others and said that it is his hunger for runs.

“His hunger for runs is what makes him different, sets him apart. He follows his routine, his hard work, whether or not he’s making runs. A lot of cricketers stop working hard when their runs are not coming, but not him. And then his fitness. Even today, he will leave 90% of players behind in fitness at 36 years old. I would say because of that, he retired too early in Tests; he could comfortably have played 2 more years," Virender Sehwag said while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Virat Kohli's Stats In Test Cricket