Days After Announcing Schedule, BCCI Likely To Cancel India's Tour Of Bangladesh Amid Rising Tensions: Report

The Indian Cricket Team's calendar for the upcoming season of 2025-2026 is likely to be affected after the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, and now Bangladesh, according to a report from the ToI.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to travel to Bangladesh for a white-ball series, consisting of three ODIs and T20Is. However, the series is at stake due to the recent developments between India and Bangladesh.

BCCI Likely To Cancel India's Tour Of Bangladesh

According to the report, the series is part of India's calendar for the upcoming season. However, there is a high chance that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not send the Men in Blue to Bangladesh.

Recently, Bangladesh's Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman sparked controversy and created high tension between India and Bangladesh. The retired Bangladesh Army officer claimed that if India attacks Pakistan, then Bangladesh should 'occupy' the north-eastern states of India.

"If India attacks Pakistan, Bangladesh should occupy seven states of North-East India. In this regard, I think it is necessary to start a discussion on a joint-military system with China," Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman wrote on Facebook.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in the Baisaran Valley, India's participation in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 also remains uncertain, the report added. There's a high possibility that the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup is likely to be postponed as India will not play against Pakistan. However, the venue is yet to be decided.

India to Play Three ODIs, T20Is Against Bangladesh

The white-ball series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to start on August 17, with the first ODI match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.