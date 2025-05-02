KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane Silences Critics, Backs 'Quality Player' Venkatesh Iyer Despite Poor Form In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have failed to win people's hearts. In the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament, the defending champions have clinched just four wins and suffered five defeats so far.

The Knights hold the seventh position on the IPL 2025 standings with nine points and have a net run rate of +0.271. In their previous five matches, KKR clinched two wins and conceded two defeats. Their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended in no result after rain played a spoilsport.

KKR Signed Venkatesh Iyer For Rs 23.75 Crore

The Knight Riders' most expensive player, Venkatesh Iyer, also failed to justify his price tag. The middle-order batter was roped in by KKR for a hefty amount of Rs 23.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

In the ongoing season, Venkatesh has scored just 142 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 139.22 and has an average of 20.29. He has slammed just one half-century in the 18th season of the IPL.

Venkatesh Iyer has faced plenty of backlash from critics following his poor form. However, the KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane backed the 30-year-old, saying that he is a quality player and is working hard to make a comeback.

Venkatesh Iyer Will Have One Good Innings In KKR's Next Four Matches, Predicts Captain Rahane

While speaking at the Star Sports Press Room, Ajinkya Rahane opened up on his teammate's current form and said that every player goes through such a phase in their career.

“Every player goes through that phase where he is trying his best, but the performance is not coming. He is a quality player. We all know that he has done well for the franchise in the past, (he has) won the matches for the team as well," Rahane said on the Star Sports Press Room.

He added that KKR's most expensive player is just one inning to getting his form back in the extravagant T20 tournament.

“From my point of view, we are completely backing Venkatesh Iyer. He is just one inning away. You can probably see one good innings from him in the next four games," Rahane added.