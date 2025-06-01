MI vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer And Ricky Ponting Eye Redemption After 567 Days As Mumbai Indians Lock Horns With Punjab Kings In IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The match is expected to be a high-scoring affair and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mumbai start this contest as favorites, especially after decimating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

Shreyas Iyer And Ricky Ponting Eye Redemption

This is not the first time that Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting have united and transformed a team completely. Back in 2020, during the COVID-19 era, something similar happened with both Ponting and Iyer at the helm of the Delhi Capitals. Just like the Punjab Kings, both Iyer and Ponting transformed how Delhi Capitals were playing and guided the team to the finals.

But the IPL 2020 Final ended up being a one-sided affair, as Mumbai made light work of Delhi and defeated them by a margin of five wickets. IPL 2020 was the last time when Mumbai won the title, and since then they are trying to replicate this feat. Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting now have a shot at redemption, and they'll eye the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 as a chance to knock Hardik Pandya and his men out of IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians Look To Replicate Sunrisers Hyderabad's Feat

Mumbai Indians are trying to replicate what Sunrisers Hyderabad did back in 2016. The David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are the first and the only team to win the coveted IPL title after playing the eliminators.