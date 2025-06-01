MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians And Punjab Kings In Dilemma Over Serious Fitness Issues To Two Star Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

IPL 2025: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be witness to a high-octane clash scheduled to be played between Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the playoffs of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai, riding high on the backs of a solid performance against the Gujarat Titans, stormed into Qualifier 2, whereas the Punjab Kings were outsmarted by RCB in Qualifier 1 and they will now have to lock horns with five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai and Punjab Deal With Fitness Issues Ahead Of Qualifier 2

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are currently grappling with fitness issues ahead of Qualifier 2 of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Sadly, for the Punjab Kings, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on all the games since Punjab qualified for the playoffs.

Chahal is carrying a niggle, and the Punjab Kings were hopeful of him playing in the RCB game. Punjab needs to defeat the Mumbai Indians if they want to keep their dream of winning the title alive, and hence, Yuzi Chahal's role in the team becomes even more important. It will be interesting to see if Chahal regains full fitness and ends up playing the MI vs PBKS clash.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, also have the same problem. They are currently sweating over Deepak Chahar's fitness, the star pacer who picked up a niggle in Mumbai's last league stage game. Chahar also had to miss MI's last game against Gujarat Titans, and even his fitness is under the scanner for the Qualifier 2 clash against PBKS.

Punjab vs Mumbai: Battle Of Two Different IPL Legacies

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have been at two different ends as far as their fortunes of winning the championship are concerned. Mumbai and Punjab have been playing the Indian Premier League since its inception, but MI have five titles to their name, and PBKS have none to show so far.