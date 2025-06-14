Days After Bengaluru Stampede, BCCI Forms New Committee To Formulate 'Comprehensive' Guidelines For Victory Parades

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held its 28th Apex Council Meeting on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

BCCI Forms New Committee To Regulate Victory Parades

During the Apex Council Meeting, the cricket administrative body has decided to form a new committee that will bring new rules for victory parades by any cricket teams in India.

The decision was taken just weeks after 11 people died in the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as people gathered in huge numbers to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win. Apart from 11 deaths, several people were also injured.

Devajit Saikia To Chair The Newly Formed Committee

The committee will be chaired by the BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia. Apart from the BCCI secretary, senior board officials, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, and Rajeev Shukla have also been included in the newly formed committee.

"The Apex Council expressed its profound grief over the tragic incidents in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru, which led to the unfortunate loss of innocent lives," BCCI wrote in an official statement.

"In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future. The committee will comprise: Mr. Devajit Saikia (Chairperson), Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Rajeev Shukla," the statement added.

The tragic incident took place on June 4th in Bengaluru, when large numbers of fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL win in the past 18 years.

It happened when the RCB players were being felicitated by the authorities inside the stadium in Bengaluru.