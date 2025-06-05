'People Will Not Forget This': 1983 WC Winner Namedrops Virat Kohli, Calls For Victims Of Chinnaswamy Stampede To Sue IPL Champions RCB

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru's big fat celebration soon turned into a nightmare of errors due to the unfortunate incident that took place at the home of RCB, the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL for the very first time in eighteen years, and the excitement of the fans in many ways led to this unfortunate incident. After the team's long-awaited IPL victory, a victory parade in an open bus was organized, but it was later canceled due to the rains, and things were just restricted to a felicitation ceremony.

Madan Lal Calls For Victims To Sue RCB

Former India player and winner of the 1983 World Cup, Madan Lal, has ripped into everybody involved in the event organization. Madan Lal specifically criticized the poor planning and crowd management for the victory celebrations. Almost 11 people lost their lives, and many others were left injured. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and they were hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, but little did they know that something as horrific as this would transpire.

"People will never forget this or Virat Kohli. The celebrations continued inside while people were dying outside. It is absolutely shocking and disheartening. The family members of the deceased should consider suing RCB and the state government for ₹100 crore for this tragic mishap... BCCI is also shirking responsibility," said the former India cricketer while speaking to IANS. Things got so out of hand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium that the police had to lathi-charge to control the crowd. In addition to the deceased and the injured, six people were reportedly treated in the ICU of the Vaidehi Hospital.

