Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming: Can Fans Finally Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma In Domestic Action?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 started with a bang, with elite Indian players' involvement attracting significant crowds across the country. Some matches were held behind closed doors, but the fanfare was irresistible.

Indian international cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant, among others, were in action. Rohit and Virat, in particular, were brilliant with their outing as they put up thunderous knocks with their blades and helped their respective sides secure a victory.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting barrage electrified the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and they are expected to feature in one more match-up for their side.

Will Fans Be Able To Watch Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Action At Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Mumbai and Delhi's matches weren't televised the last time, prompting frustration among fans over the lack of availability to watch the match live.

Several claims on social media state that Mumbai and Delhi's match-ups will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. However, there is no official confirmation of it.

Additionally, the Star Sports' weekly listings show that only two matches — the Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir — will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Matches On December 26

Teams Start Time Meghalaya vs Nagaland 08:45 AM IST Bihar vs Manipur 08:45 AM IST Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram 08:45 AM IST Jharkhand vs Rajasthan 09:00 AM IST Chhattisgarh vs Punjab 09:00 AM IST Goa vs Himachal Pradesh 09:00 AM IST Karnataka vs Kerala 09:00 AM IST Andhra vs Railways 09:00 AM IST Baroda vs Bengal 09:00 AM IST Maharashtra vs Sikkim 09:00 AM IST Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir 09:00 AM IST Puducherry vs Tripura 09:00 AM IST Mumbai vs Uttarakhand 09:00 AM IST Hyderabad vs Vidarbha 09:00 AM IST Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu 09:00 AM IST Odisha vs Services 09:00 AM IST Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh 09:00 AM IST Haryana vs Saurashtra 09:00 AM IST Delhi vs Gujarat 09:00 AM IST

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will commence on Friday, December 26, 2025

At what time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 start?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will start at 8:45 AM and 09:00 AM IST, and the toss will take place half an hour before.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be played across various venues in the country.

Venues like the BCCI CoE, KSCA CG, KL Saini Ground, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Anantam Ground, Gujarat College Ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sanosara CG and ADSA Railways Ground will be the venues for all the matches.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in India?