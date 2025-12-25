Republic World
Updated 25 December 2025 at 20:55 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming: Can Fans Finally Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma In Domestic Action?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with explosive knocks, thrilling fans nationwide. Their stellar form continues as they gear up for another match in the tournament.

Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma | Image: Instagram/@mumbaicricassoc/@delhi_cricket

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 started with a bang, with elite Indian players' involvement attracting significant crowds across the country. Some matches were held behind closed doors, but the fanfare was irresistible.

Indian international cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant, among others, were in action. Rohit and Virat, in particular, were brilliant with their outing as they put up thunderous knocks with their blades and helped their respective sides secure a victory.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting barrage electrified the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and they are expected to feature in one more match-up for their side.

Will Fans Be Able To Watch Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Action At Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Mumbai and Delhi's matches weren't televised the last time, prompting frustration among fans over the lack of availability to watch the match live.

Several claims on social media state that Mumbai and Delhi's match-ups will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. However, there is no official confirmation of it.

Additionally, the Star Sports' weekly listings show that only two matches — the Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir — will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Matches On December 26

TeamsStart Time
Meghalaya vs Nagaland08:45 AM IST
Bihar vs Manipur08:45 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram08:45 AM IST
Jharkhand vs Rajasthan09:00 AM IST
Chhattisgarh vs Punjab09:00 AM IST
Goa vs Himachal Pradesh09:00 AM IST
Karnataka vs Kerala09:00 AM IST
Andhra vs Railways09:00 AM IST
Baroda vs Bengal09:00 AM IST
Maharashtra vs Sikkim09:00 AM IST
Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir09:00 AM IST
Puducherry vs Tripura09:00 AM IST
Mumbai vs Uttarakhand09:00 AM IST
Hyderabad vs Vidarbha09:00 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu09:00 AM IST
Odisha vs Services09:00 AM IST
Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh09:00 AM IST
Haryana vs Saurashtra09:00 AM IST
Delhi vs Gujarat09:00 AM IST

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will commence on Friday, December 26, 2025

At what time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 start?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will start at 8:45 AM and  09:00 AM IST, and the toss will take place half an hour before.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be played across various venues in the country.

Venues like the BCCI CoE, KSCA CG, KL Saini Ground, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Anantam Ground, Gujarat College Ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sanosara CG and ADSA Railways Ground will be the venues for all the matches.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. 

Where to watch the live stream of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in India?

The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

