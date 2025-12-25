Updated 25 December 2025 at 20:55 IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming: Can Fans Finally Watch Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma In Domestic Action?
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lit up the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with explosive knocks, thrilling fans nationwide. Their stellar form continues as they gear up for another match in the tournament.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 started with a bang, with elite Indian players' involvement attracting significant crowds across the country. Some matches were held behind closed doors, but the fanfare was irresistible.
Indian international cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Rishabh Pant, among others, were in action. Rohit and Virat, in particular, were brilliant with their outing as they put up thunderous knocks with their blades and helped their respective sides secure a victory.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's batting barrage electrified the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and they are expected to feature in one more match-up for their side.
Will Fans Be Able To Watch Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli In Action At Vijay Hazare Trophy?
Mumbai and Delhi's matches weren't televised the last time, prompting frustration among fans over the lack of availability to watch the match live.
Advertisement
Several claims on social media state that Mumbai and Delhi's match-ups will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. However, there is no official confirmation of it.
Additionally, the Star Sports' weekly listings show that only two matches — the Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir — will be live-streamed on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel.
Advertisement
Also Read: SA20 2025-26: From Full Squads, Fixtures, Timings & Live Streaming Info, Check Out All Details You Need To Know
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Matches On December 26
|Teams
|Start Time
|Meghalaya vs Nagaland
|08:45 AM IST
|Bihar vs Manipur
|08:45 AM IST
|Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram
|08:45 AM IST
|Jharkhand vs Rajasthan
|09:00 AM IST
|Chhattisgarh vs Punjab
|09:00 AM IST
|Goa vs Himachal Pradesh
|09:00 AM IST
|Karnataka vs Kerala
|09:00 AM IST
|Andhra vs Railways
|09:00 AM IST
|Baroda vs Bengal
|09:00 AM IST
|Maharashtra vs Sikkim
|09:00 AM IST
|Assam vs Jammu and Kashmir
|09:00 AM IST
|Puducherry vs Tripura
|09:00 AM IST
|Mumbai vs Uttarakhand
|09:00 AM IST
|Hyderabad vs Vidarbha
|09:00 AM IST
|Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu
|09:00 AM IST
|Odisha vs Services
|09:00 AM IST
|Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh
|09:00 AM IST
|Haryana vs Saurashtra
|09:00 AM IST
|Delhi vs Gujarat
|09:00 AM IST
When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will commence on Friday, December 26, 2025
At what time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 start?
The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will start at 8:45 AM and 09:00 AM IST, and the toss will take place half an hour before.
Also Read: Shreyas Iyer Steps Up Rehab At BCCI's Centre Of Excellence Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series: Report
Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be played across various venues in the country.
Venues like the BCCI CoE, KSCA CG, KL Saini Ground, Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Anantam Ground, Gujarat College Ground, Narendra Modi Stadium, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Sanosara CG and ADSA Railways Ground will be the venues for all the matches.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the live stream of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 in India?
The next set of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 25 December 2025 at 20:55 IST