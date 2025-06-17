Days After Winning WTC 2025 Final, Proteas Batter Wiaan Mulder Opens Up On Ending South Africa's ICC Trophy Drought: 'No Better Place To Do It Than At Lord's'

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa sealed a dominating five-wicket victory over Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 14th.

It was South Africa's first ICC trophy in the last 27 years. The Proteas' last ICC trophy was back in 1997. The Temba Bavuma-led side finally managed to break the jinx of not winning an ICC trophy.

Aiden Markram's Brilliant Knock Helps Proteas To Clinch Win In WTC 2025 Final

South Africa opener Aiden Markram was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance with the bat in the second innings. Markram's 136-run knock from 207 balls during the run chase played a crucial role for the Proteas.

With the help of Mitchell Starc's dominant performance with the bat, Australia took a 281-run lead in the game. During the run chase, the South Africans made a poor start to the game after losing quick wickets. However, the scintillating 147-run partnership between Aiden Markram (136 runs from 207 balls) and Temba Bavuma (66 runs from 134 balls) helped South Africa chase down the 282-run target without any problem.

Wiaan Mulder Reflects On Winning An ICC After 27 Years

While speaking to ICC, South African bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder opened up about the historic win in the WTC 2025 Final, saying that there is no better place to clinch the prestigious WTC mace than doing it at the iconic Lord's in London.

"It's been a very, very good couple of days. Celebrations like I haven't had before, so as a team I think we're super chuffed and no better place to do it than at the Home of Cricket," Wiaan Mulder said as quoted by ANI.

In the second inning of the WTC 2025 Final, Wiaan Mulder played a 27-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 54.00.