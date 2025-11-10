Joe Root Optimistic To Break His Long-Held Century Rut On Australian Soil Ahead Of the Ashes

Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Star England cricketer Joe Root remains optimistic about ending his long-standing Test century rut in Australian soil. With the Ashes series approaching soon, Root has a chance to capitalise on the momentum and deliver a splendid innings against the Aussies in their own backyard.

Joe Root's outing in 2025 so far has been particularly significant, as he officially eclipsed stars like Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket history.

Joe Root Eyes First Century In Australian Soil, Confident Going into the Ashes

Joe Root has had an incredible run in the past few years, attaining personal milestones and aiding England Cricket with his exemplary performance with the bat.

Despite all the records he has attained so far, Joe Root has yet to score a Test hundred on Australian soil, something he hasn't been able to do in his past visits.

Advertisement

As the English Cricketers arrive in Perth, Joe Root feels optimistic about ending the long-standing century rut in the Australian soil, which has haunted him for quite a while.

"But I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in," Joe Root said, as per Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About the Hardest Aspect Of Being The Head Coach Of Team India

In Australian conditions, Joe Root has played in 27 innings and has picked up nine half-centuries. However, he always missed the coveted mark, with his highest score being 89, which he scored the last time England visited Australia for the Ashes in 2021 at Brisbane.

Joe Root Keeps His Team As Priority Over Personal Milestones

Joe Root has officially arrived in Perth, Western Australia, to join the England camp ahead of the series opener Test match. Root looked confident upon his arrival in the land Down Under.

The former English captain would aim to break the Test century rut, but he has kept his team as a priority as the Three Lions visit Australia for The Ashes series.

"I don't think this tour's about me. I think it's about us as a team. It's a very exciting tour to be involved in. I'm looking forward to it. It's a great talk to be on, a great country to come and visit," Joe Root said to 7NEWS Australia.