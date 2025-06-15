'The Prodigy Who Fulfilled The Promise': ICC Posts Tribute Video For Aiden Markram After His Blazing Ton In AUS vs SA WTC 2025 Final

WTC 2025 Final: Virat Kohli was absolutely right when he praised Aiden Markram openly on X (now known as Twitter) back in 2018. Kohli had acknowledged that Aiden Markram's batting was a delightful sight, and seven years later, Aiden Markram's heroics on Lord's has proved the former India skipper right. South Africa outplayed Australia in the World Test Championship 2025 final, and the majority of the credit goes to Aiden Markram.

ICC Shares Appreciation Post For Aiden Markram

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon - this is a bowling lineup that can scare the life out of batters, at least in the purest format of the game. But it took a great deal of determination from both Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram to suck the life out of the Australian bowlers. Both Bavuma and Markram stitched a partnership of 147 runs and kept South Africa afloat.

While Bavuma struggled with hamstring issues, Aiden Markram silently continued to keep the scoreboard ticking. By Pat Cummins' own admission, the Aussies threw everything at Aiden Markram, but he was difficult to dislodge. Markram ended up scoring 136 runs from 207 balls and helped South Africa in decimating the mighty Aussies. Aiden Markram was also adjudged the player of the match for his heroics.

The International Cricket Council posted a video on their social media account that showcases Aiden Markram's knock in the U-19 World Cup final against Pakistan. Markram had scored 66 runs from 125 balls and had helped South Africa win the game by 6 wickets.

South Africa Conquer The Pinnacle Of Test Cricket