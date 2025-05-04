sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | India Talks Tough | IPL 2025 | Warren Buffett |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Delivers Cut-Throat Claim On Harry Brook's Withdrawal From IPL 2025, Says 'He Has Technical Flaws'

Updated May 4th 2025, 16:29 IST

DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Delivers Cut-Throat Claim On Harry Brook's Withdrawal From IPL 2025, Says 'He Has Technical Flaws'

DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen was not delighted when Harry Brook withdrew from the IPL 2025 season as he was keen on working with the English batter.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow: Google News Icon
Harry Brook, Kevin Pietersen
Harry Brook, Kevin Pietersen | Image: ANI Photo

Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen expressed his thoughts on Harry Brook's withdrawal from IPL 2025 and highlighted that he was eager to collaborate with him. KP added that he wanted to work with Brook and help him with his flaws while playing spin in the Indian subcontinent. Brook has been unsuccessful against spinners when England visited India for a white-ball tour ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

A

Harry Brook was Initially picked up by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping amount of INR 6.25 Crore. However, he had opted out right before the beginning of the IPL 2025 season. As a result, Brook will be unavailable to register for the next two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The Capitals seemed to have major plans for the Englishman as Kevin Pietersen revealed he wanted to improve the batter's technical flaws.

“I told him, I was like, 'Dude, I'm gutted that I can't work with you for a few months.' I think that he is a star. You don't hit one ball over extra cover and the next, same ball, over midwicket if you can't play.

“So he can properly play, but he has technical flaws in the subcontinent, in India, in particular. I really wanted to work with him, but people make their own choices in life and you've got to respect them. He has a flaw playing spin in India - a real big flaw. Two months here, imagine what might have happened if he had fixed that,” Kevin Pietersen said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Delhi Capitals' mentor Kevin Pietersen with captain Axar Patel during a practice session on the eve of the team's Indian Premier League 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: ANI

Also Read: 'We’ve Got One Ourselves': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Full Of Praise For Young Stars Vaibhav Suryavanshi And Ayush Mhatre

A

England's white-ball team has named Harry Brook as its new captain. The 26-year-old took over after Jos Buttler resigned from the position during the ICC Champions Trophy. Following a winless CT campaign and a lackluster showing in the previous ICC events, England has been in the back seat. They haven't put on a show that makes a statement since Brendon McCullum was hired as the all-format coach. As the Test and T20I captain, Brook's workload increased dramatically.

Harry Brook's tenure as captain would begin in May 2025, when England hosted the West Indies for a white-ball series that began with a three-match ODI series on May 29 at Edgbaston.

Also Read: After Corbin Bosch, Another Player From PSL Set To Join IPL As Punjab Kings Name Replacement For Glenn Maxwell

Published May 4th 2025, 16:29 IST