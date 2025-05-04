DC Mentor Kevin Pietersen Delivers Cut-Throat Claim On Harry Brook's Withdrawal From IPL 2025, Says 'He Has Technical Flaws'

Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen expressed his thoughts on Harry Brook's withdrawal from IPL 2025 and highlighted that he was eager to collaborate with him. KP added that he wanted to work with Brook and help him with his flaws while playing spin in the Indian subcontinent. Brook has been unsuccessful against spinners when England visited India for a white-ball tour ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Harry Brook was Initially picked up by the Delhi Capitals for a whopping amount of INR 6.25 Crore. However, he had opted out right before the beginning of the IPL 2025 season. As a result, Brook will be unavailable to register for the next two seasons of the Indian Premier League. The Capitals seemed to have major plans for the Englishman as Kevin Pietersen revealed he wanted to improve the batter's technical flaws.

“I told him, I was like, 'Dude, I'm gutted that I can't work with you for a few months.' I think that he is a star. You don't hit one ball over extra cover and the next, same ball, over midwicket if you can't play.

“So he can properly play, but he has technical flaws in the subcontinent, in India, in particular. I really wanted to work with him, but people make their own choices in life and you've got to respect them. He has a flaw playing spin in India - a real big flaw. Two months here, imagine what might have happened if he had fixed that,” Kevin Pietersen said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Delhi Capitals' mentor Kevin Pietersen with captain Axar Patel during a practice session on the eve of the team's Indian Premier League 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: ANI

England's white-ball team has named Harry Brook as its new captain. The 26-year-old took over after Jos Buttler resigned from the position during the ICC Champions Trophy. Following a winless CT campaign and a lackluster showing in the previous ICC events, England has been in the back seat. They haven't put on a show that makes a statement since Brendon McCullum was hired as the all-format coach. As the Test and T20I captain, Brook's workload increased dramatically.