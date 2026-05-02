DC Pacer Kyle Jamieson Breaks Silence On Fiery Send-Off To RR Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'I Don't Think I Have Been So Fearful...'

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson reflected on the on-field duel with Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their IPL 2026 encounter in Jaipur, acknowledging that the youngster's growing reputation and recent form created an unusual sense of pressure despite detailed pre-match preparation.

In a video released by the IPL, Jamieson said the intensity of the situation, along with the batter's rising stature, made the moment stand out for him.

The comments came after Jamieson bowled the 15-year-old early in the innings. Following the dismissal, the pacer was seen celebrating in an animated manner.

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Jamieson said, "I'm up here. I don't think I've ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we have obviously done a bit of planning leading into the game, and it was just nice that it paid off."

On Saturday, IPL confirmed that Jamieson was handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the DC vs RR clash.

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The Delhi pacer was found to be close to the Royals opener in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

DC pulled off a record 226-run chase, their highest in IPL history, to defeat RR by seven wickets. A 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka set up the chase, before Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma finished the job with five balls remaining.