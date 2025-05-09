'DC Seated in the PBKS Bus': Player Reveals Harrowing Tale After IPL 2025 Game in Dharamsala Gets Called Off Amid Ind-Pak War

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: The IPL 2025 game in Dharamshala on Friday was called off after 61 balls were bowled, due to escalating tensions between India-Pakistan. While it is not usual for players to confront such a situation regularly, there was a lot of confusion initially when the floodlights started getting switched off one by one at the venue.

Not just the players, the spectators were also asked to quickly evacuate the ground amid rising concerns over aerial threats from across the border. A player, who was part of one of the teams, has revealed what exactly happened. Admitting that there was a lot of ‘panic’, he revealed that the players were asked to move to their hotels. He also revealed that amid all the panic, the Delhi players sat in the Punjab bus and vice-versa.

‘Capitals were seated in the Punjab team bus’

“We were told about attacks in nearby Pathankot. We are asked to go back to the hotel immediately. There was some panic… Delhi Capitals were seated in the Punjab team bus and vice-versa. We wanted to go out but there was a huge crowd. The foreign players were worried, with many of them wanting to return home,” the player told The Indian Express.

Present at the venue was IPL chairperson Arun Dhumal. He was spotted near the boundary cushions asking the spectators to safely leave the ground.

FINAL CALL ON IPL 2025 TODAY

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed that the Indian board is assessing the situation and assured that a final call would be taken on Friday after consultation with the Indian government.