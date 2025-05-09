'Dubai Se Bhi Nikale Jaoge': Scared, Cornered PCB Forced to Take PSL Out of Pakistan; Indian Fans Ridicule Move

PSL in Dubai: Following the continuous attacks between India and Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board has officially announced on Friday the relocation of the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the United Arab Emirates. This of course come as a major blow for a country that is already reeling under huge financial losses. The remaining eight PSL fixtures, initially set to take place across Rawalpindi, Multan, and Lahore, will now be played in Dubai.

The new schedule is yet to be announced, but just the news that PSL is going to move to Dubai has drawn a lot of reactions. Most of the fans are now ridiculing Pakistan and their inability to host a cricket tournament.

Here are the hilarious reactions that followed after the news came to light.

PCB Ridiculed

"I regret that our domestic audience and cricket lovers will not be able to watch these matches in Pakistan's stadiums," Mohsin Naqvi said. “The PCB has always stood by the position that politics and sports need to be kept apart.”

"As a responsible organisation that has overcome adversities repeatedly and ensured that the game of cricket flourishes, it was important for us to ensure the mental well-being of all players participating in the PSL."

"Like in the past, we hope that our stakeholders will rally with us to further the best interests of the tournament, our players, and the fans. We are committed to ensuring that the league continues to thrive," he added.